4.9K-cr spent under Swachh Bharat in Hry in 3 years: Govt in RS

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has spent a total of ₹4,903.91 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in Haryana in the last three years, said minister of state (MoS) Kaushal Kishore . Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore.

He was replying to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Kartikeya Sharma during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament.

The MP had on Monday asked the ministry on the total expenditure incurred by the Union government under all its schemes during the last three years for Haryana.

Sharing details, the minister replied that under SBM, ₹1,000.22 crore were spent in 2020-21, ₹1,969.20 crore in 2021-22 and ₹1,934.49 crore in 2022-23.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a flagship programme, to facilitate access to affordable housing for the low and moderate-income residents, the government incurred an expenditure of ₹587.40 crore, and ₹479 crore for Smart Cities Mission, for which the spending was highest ( ₹245 crore) in the last financial year 2022-23.

Interestingly, there was zero expenditure under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in the last financial year, while a total of ₹294.36 crore were spent in the same period. ₹37.58 crore were also used for the implementation of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

7 cities to get 450 a-buses under “PM-eBus Sewa Scheme”

Sharma had also sought details about the steps taken for promoting non-motorised transport and the expenditure on it during the last three years. He also asked if government is planning to introduce electric buses in major Haryana cities and the steps it is taking to promote it.

The minister of state in reply to this said, the initiatives for planning, monitoring, management and implementation of urban transport systems including promotion of non-motorised transport, are taken up by the state governments, so no funds were released.

On electric buses, he disclosed that “The government launched ‘PM-eBus Sewa Scheme’ on August 16 with the aim to augment bus operations by deployment of electric buses on public private partnership model and development of associated infrastructure in urban areas with central assistance of ₹20,000 crore. 169 cities falling in the range of 3 lakh to 40 lakh population size as per census 2011, including seven cities of Haryana (Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamuna Nagar) are eligible to participate in this scheme. Under the scheme, 450 e-buses for the said seven cities have been sanctioned by the Ministry.”

Details on the sanctioned metro project covering a total length of 28.50 km for Gurugram and other operational metro networks under Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in Haryana were also shared.