4k students attend Day 1 of ISRO exhibition at Ludhiana

Around 4,000 students from various educational institutions attended the Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), that kicked off at Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna, on Monday. Students during three-day Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Gulzar Group of Institutions, Khanna in district Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The three-day exhibition aims to inspire and educate students, faculty, and the general public about the advancements in space science and technology.

Paresh Sarvaiya, in-charge, VSSE Ahmedabad was present and Disha Dave, Happy G Patel, Happy M Patel, senior scientists and science communicators were special guests for the occasion.

Different satellite systems and orbit models ranging from Aryabhata to Chandrayaan-3 are displayed in this exhibition.

ISRO senior scientist Paresh Savaiya, while sharing information about this exhibition, said that the three day exhibition is open for all school students till 5 pm for next two days.

GGI director Gurkeerat Singh said that it is a moment of excitement that Vikram Sarabhai Space Exhibition is held at Gulzar Group of Institutions. “This three-day event is a monumental occasion for our institution to pay tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary who laid the foundation of the Indian space program,” he added.

On the first day, the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, Sacred Heart School of Ludhiana, Khanna and Samrala, Bharatiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana, St Thomas School, Ludhiana, BCM School, Ludhiana, Radha Vatika, Khanna, Lala Sarkaru Mal, Khanna, Jain School Khanna, Tagore International School, Sahnewal, Green Grover, Khanna, Sita Grammar, Malerkotla, Arya School, Mandi Gobindgarh and other ninety school students visited the exhibition.