 4-year-old killed as van rams into scooter head-on in Panchkula
4-year-old killed as van rams into scooter head-on in Panchkula

4-year-old killed as van rams into scooter head-on in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 06, 2024 05:53 AM IST

The deceased, Ayaansh, was riding the scooter with his grandparents, Guleja Devi and Kailash Nath, residents of Mubarikpur, Mohali; his brother Aarav, 5, who was also with them, escaped unhurt, said Panchkula police

A four-year-old boy was killed and his grandparents were injured after a van, moving on the wrong side, rammed into their scooter head-on in Sector 14 on Sunday.

The van driver was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to police. He was identified as Surinder of Baltana. (Getty image)
The van driver was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to police. He was identified as Surinder of Baltana. (Getty image)

The deceased, Ayaansh, was riding the scooter with his grandparents, Guleja Devi and Kailash Nath, residents of Mubarikpur, Mohali. His brother Aarav, 5, who was also with them, escaped unhurt.

In her statement to police, Guleja Devi, a housewife, said her husband worked as a peon in the Haryana warehouse department in Sector 2, Panchkula, and was due to retire this year.

On Sunday, she, along with her husband and two grandsons, visited Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Sector 9 on their Honda Activa.

After satsang, they visited Sector 14 to meet a relative after which they got petrol from Sector 14.

While heading back home, when they reached the MC office in Sector 14, a Maruti van, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit them head-on while moving on the wrong side. The collision caused them to fall on the road, causing multiple injuries. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where Ayaansh succumbed to his injuries.

The van driver was nabbed by passers-by and handed over to police. He was identified as Surinder of Baltana.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.

