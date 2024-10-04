5 die in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh

Three people were killed in a road accident near Thanpuri village in the Nagrota Bagwan tehsil of Kangra district, said police officials on Friday. Wreckage of a cement-laden truck that met with an accident on the Chamba-Pathankot national highway on Friday. (HT Photo)

The victims were riding a motorcycle when they collided with a bus at 11 pm on Thursday. A rider died on the spot, while another accompanying him succumbed to injuries while they were being rushed to the hospital and the third one succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning at Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital at Tanda in Kangra.

The three deceased, who are all residents of Sadarpur, have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, 35; Gulshan Kumar, 34; and Gulshan’s wife, Jyoti, 31-year-old.

A police official said: “A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from Chandigarh to Baijnath was coming from Kangra when it collided with the motorcycle. The victims were returning home to Tanda from Nagrota Bagwan.”

Truck driver dies in Chamba

In Chamba, a driver lost his life after his cement-laden truck met with an accident on the Chamba-Pathankot national highway. The deceased has been identified as Chindu, a resident of Masroond in Chamba. Only one person was in the truck at the time of the incident.

According to reports, on Friday morning, a truck travelling from Pathankot to Chamba lost control near Hadootha near Chaned, rolled off the highway, and fell onto the Dadri link road. The driver died at the scene. A case related to the incident has been filed at the Sadar police station.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at Medical College Chamba and has since handed the body over to the family. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In another accident in Mandi, a biker died after colliding with a bus on the Mandi-Sundernagar four-lane on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Krishna, a resident of the Balh area in the Mandi district.