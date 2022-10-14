5 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Three phones were found in the prison’s de-addiction centre and two from the reception ward of Ludhiana Central Jail
Five mobiles more mobile phones have been recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail, police said on Thursday.
The mobiles were recovered during a special checking on October 11. Assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh said three phones were found in the prison’s de-addiction centre and two from the reception ward. “The phones found in the de-addiction centre had been hidden in a dustbin to evade detection, while two phones were found from barracks in the reception ward,” he said.
An FIR was registered against two inmates – Pawan Kumar of EWS Colony and an unidentified prisoner – under Sections of the Prisons Act at the Division 7 police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics