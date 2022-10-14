Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

5 mobiles recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST

Three phones were found in the prison’s de-addiction centre and two from the reception ward of Ludhiana Central Jail

The mobiles were recovered during a special checking on October 11. (Representational Image/HT File)
The mobiles were recovered during a special checking on October 11. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five mobiles more mobile phones have been recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail, police said on Thursday.

The mobiles were recovered during a special checking on October 11. Assistant jail superintendent Satnam Singh said three phones were found in the prison’s de-addiction centre and two from the reception ward. “The phones found in the de-addiction centre had been hidden in a dustbin to evade detection, while two phones were found from barracks in the reception ward,” he said.

An FIR was registered against two inmates – Pawan Kumar of EWS Colony and an unidentified prisoner – under Sections of the Prisons Act at the Division 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out