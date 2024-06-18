5 months on, Mohali’s touted CCTV project a non-starter

The long-awaited project for installation of CCTV cameras to curb the rising road accidents in Mohali has yet to see the light of the day even five months after the Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) finally allotted the tender after five failed attempts. To be installed at a cost of ₹ 17.70 crore, the 405 CCTV cameras are expected to rein in reckless driving, by way of prompt e-challans, thereby bringing down accidents and subsequent fatalities. (HT file photo for representation)

Even when the work tender was allotted in February, much before the model code of conduct (MCC) was enforced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in March, the installation of cameras was halted by the local administration, officials familiar with the project said.

After failing five times, the PPHC had allotted the tender to Technosys Integrated Solutions Pvt Ltd.

To be installed at a cost of ₹17.70 crore, the 405 CCTV cameras are expected to rein in reckless driving, by way of prompt e-challans, thereby bringing down accidents and subsequent fatalities.

But with the installation work yet to even kick off, it won’t be completed before year-end.

Sharad Satya Chauhan, special DGP, Punjab, and managing director, PPHC said, “The project was allotted to a private firm before MCC was enforced. But the local administration asked us to not start installation of cameras, which delayed the project.”

On the administration’s part, Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain explained, “Once MCC gets enforced, we have to submit a list of ongoing works in the district with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The company had not begun the installation process and thus to avoid any objection, and to ensure fair and transparent elections, we asked them to halt the project then. The installation of cameras will be a game changer and thus the installation should start at the earliest now.”

Chauhan said he will be chairing a meeting of all stakeholders, including the administration, GMADA and MC, on Tuesday to know the project status.

Apart from speeding, the high-tech cameras will also help bring down other traffic violations, including red light jump, helmetless riding, triple riding, driving in the wrong direction, besides detection of wanted and stolen vehicles, and tracking movement of criminals.

The cameras will be monitored at the Command and Control Centre set up at the Sohana police station in Sector 79, Mohali, and the system will be integrated with Sarathi and Vahan applications for e-challans.

Vulnerable points identified

In the first phase, CCTV cameras will be installed at Chawla Chowk crossing; Phase 3/5 crossing; Madanpur Chowk (two locations); Micros Tower at Phase 2/3A crossing; Max Hospital; Sunny Enclave gate; IISER Chowk; Airport Chowk; Cheema Boiler Chowk; Radha Soami Chowk; Gurdwara Shaheedan Chowk; Landran (two chowks); PCA stadium crossing (Phase 9/10); Dairy T-point (Landran/Banur Road); Sector 105/106 dividing road; Purab Apartments crossing; Ajit Press T-point (Sector 90/Phase 8b dividing road); Phase 7 crossing; near TDI/Gillco gate and from Airport Chowk towards Zirakpur road.

A total of 216 automatic number plate recognition cameras will be installed at these junctions, along with 104 bullet cameras, 63 red-light violation detection cameras and 22 pan, tilt and zoom cameras, all with high quality video and audio recording facility.

Cameras much-needed to put brakes on accidents

In 2023, Mohali district had recorded a whopping 300 deaths in 500 road accidents, while 296 more people died in 494 mishaps in 2022.

Data prepared by Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre shows that a significant 62% of the total road fatalities reported in 2022 came from six areas of Mohali — Airport Road, Sohana, Kharar, Zirakpur, Lalru and Dera Bassi, and all these areas have little to no CCTV coverage.

In neighbouring Chandigarh, over 7 lakh traffic violators were challaned in the first 10 months of 2023 through CCTV cameras installed under the Smart City project. This also helped the police generate a revenue of over ₹8 crore through penalties.