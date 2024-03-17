5 national highways, 259 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal

A total of 259 roads, including five national highways, are closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days with the local MeT office cautioning of fresh disturbance affecting the state. Snow-covered mountains of Sissu in Lahaul and Spiti. (Aqil Kha/HT)

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Monday while another such disturbance would affect the region from the night of Wednesday,” the MeT office on Sunday said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The MeT office also predicted rain and snow at isolated places on high hills on Monday and Tuesday and wet spell in the state from Thursday onwards.

A maximum of 237 roads are blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches and tribal areas received mild snow, and Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received traces of snow.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 4.3 degree Celsius while Una with a high of 29.8 degree Celsius was hottest during the day.