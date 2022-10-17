5 of family among six killed in road accident in Hisar

: Six persons, including five members of a family, were killed when a truck collided with a car and then hit a motorcycle near a petrol pump in Hisar’s Bass village on Sunday evening, police said.

Two others were critically injured in the incident. Besides five members of a family, the bike rider too was killed in the mishap.

The deceased have been identified as Govind, 54, his wife Dolly, 50, their son Sahil, 26, Rajni, 50 and her son Radhe Shyam, all residents of Kosli in Rewari. The bike rider has been identified as Manjeet, 23, of Jind’s Dhamtan village.

Bass police station in-charge Narender Pal said the family members of Govind were coming back to Bhiwani after meeting their relatives in Kalayat.

“A truck collided with their car leaving five dead on the spot. Then, the truck hit a bike in which a bike rider died and two others sustained injuries. We have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A man hunt has been launched to arrest him,” SHO Pal added.