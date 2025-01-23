5 paraded with blackened faces: Child rights panel head meets victims in Ludhiana; statements recorded

A day after a woman, her daughter, two nieces and a minor boy were allegedly paraded in the streets with blackened faces by a garment factory owner on theft suspicion, Punjab State Commission for Women chairperson Raj Lali Gill and Punjab Child Rights Commission head Kanwardeep Singh on Thursday visited the aggrieved family and assured stern action. Women’s panel chairperson Raj Lali Gill speaks to the media in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The victims recorded their statements in front of the officials. Police said that as the victims alleged the accused trespassed into their rented accommodation and broke open the locks of almirahs and suitcases, more sections will be added to the case.

Lali Gill said the commission has asked the police to ensure stern action against all the accused involved in the crime. The commission will not tolerate such an incident and exemplary punishment will be ensured to the guilty, she said. She met police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal and took details of the arrests made so far.

She expressed concern over the behaviour of people recording videos of the victims and uploading them on social networking platforms.

Speaking to the media, Gill and Kanwardeep Singh said the factory owner will be arrested soon as police teams are working to nab him. Police have already arrested factory manager Manpreet Singh and a worker, identified as Mohammad Kaish.

The officials said directions were issued to the labour department and others to clamp down child labour.

“Even though the victims clearly said that they did not steal anything from the factory, the aides of factory owner barged into their home. They broke open the locks and took away garments from suitcases, claiming that they had stolen them from the factory,” said Lali Gill.

“The victim alleged that the accused snatched their mobile phones and a watch. They took them to the factory and held them captive in the godown after thrashing them with sticks. I have asked the police to add more sections in the FIR. The family said the accused snatched their job cards and their two months’ salary is being withheld. We will ensure that the factory remains closed till the case is ongoing,” she added.

Kanwardeep Singh expressed concern about a minor girl being forced to work in a factory rather than attending school. He condemned the factory owner’s actions, terming the incident as ‘Taliban-style’ punishment, emphasising that such behavior is unacceptable. “Our Constitution is supreme, and no one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” he said.

On Wednesday, the five victims were allegedly paraded on the streets of Ekjot Nagar on Bahaduke Road as the factory owner suspected the family of stealing garments from the factory.

The woman said the three girls who were her family members, her daughter and two nieces. One of the nieces was only 17 years of age. A minor boy from their village in Uttar Pradesh was also among the victims.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP North) Davinder Chaudhary said more sections are likely to be added in the FIR registered against the factory owner and his aides. He said police have received information that the accused is hiding in Hoshiarpur, and multiple teams have been dispatched to nab him. The ACP added said the factory has been locked since Wednesday.