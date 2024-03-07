5 Punjab youths stuck in Russia; kin ask govt to ensure their safety

Family members of 23-year-old Gurpreet Singh, who is among seven Indians forcefully inducted to Russian military service, sought immediate assistance from Indian authorities. The seven Indians have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 23, Gagandeep Singh, 24, Lovepreet Singh, 24, Narain Singh, 22, Gurpreet Singh, 21, Harsh Kumar, 20, and Abhishek Kumar, 21. While five workers are said to be from Punjab, the other two are from Haryana. (Sourced)

They released two videos this week seeking the government’s help to return to India. They alleged they were forced by the police to join the Russian army or face 10-year imprisonment. In a 105-second video, circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter), the seven youths are seen in uniform.

Gurpreet hails from Hartha village of Hoshiarpur and went to Russia for New Year celebrations on December 22 for a 16-day trip. His younger brother Amrit Singh said, “My brother told us that he along with six other Indian youths, whom he met in Russia, was taken to Belarus by a local agent but they were caught by Belarus police on December 26 and were handed over to the Russian military force.”

He added that Gurpreet further told them that the Russian military officers made them sign a contract written in Russian language, following which they were sent for some military training.

“Gurpreet used to have a brief phone call with us. He told us that they were working as helpers with army personnel initially. We came to know about he along with six others being sent to Ukraine border through a video that came out on Tuesday,” he said. The family said they had no contact with him since the video came out.

He said his family, including his father Roop Lal, who is presently in Muscat, are worried about his safety as they are unable to have any contact with him.

Family members write to Indian embassy, Centre

The family demanded the Indian embassy and Centre to rescue all Punjab and Haryana youths from the conflict zone. They also sent letters to all officials concerned on Wednesday.

Among the Punjab youths, Lovepreet Singh and Narain Singh belong to Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts and one Gurpreet Singh belongs to Patiala. Their families remained unapproachable.

Family members of Gagandeep Singh also expressed their concern over his safety. Gagandeep hails from Beriwal Kiran village near Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district. His brother said, “Gagandeep planned to visit Russia along with his five to seven friends. They left for Russia on December 23 last year on visitor visa. Soon after landing there, he stopped making phone calls. We could not contact him for around a month. Later, he informed us over phone that they have been caught by the army in Russia.”

“Ever since he was trapped in Russia, he is not speaking to us properly over the phone. He had been called from his phone earlier, but now we get phone calls from different numbers. They are always under army surveillance and unable to discuss personal talk with family,” he said.

He also said a glimmer hope has emerged as the issue has come to limelight and they also got a phone call from the Indian embassy in Russia.

Meanwhile, a youth of Awankha village near Dinanagar town of the district, namely Ravneet Singh, is also stuck in Russia and suffering from same situation, as per the family. As per information, Vikram Singh, resident of nearby village Jande, also accompanied Ravneet. He is also stuck in Russia.