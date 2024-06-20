5 shops gutted in Khanna, fire doused in over 9 hours

At least five shops were destroyed in a blaze that broke out late on Wednesday in Khanna, officials said. The blaze also spread to nearby shops in Khanna on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, it took over nine hours and 28 fire tenders to douse the flames.

Officials added that the fire started from a photo frame shop and spread to neighbouring garment outlets.

Officials from the Khanna fire station said the flames broke out around 10.30 pm on Wednesday and were put out by 7 am on Thursday.

At least 28 fire tenders, some called in from Ludhiana, Samrala and Gobindgarh, were pressed into service to control the flames.

“Nearly 35 firefighters were engaged in the operation,” a fire tender’s driver said.

“The fire almost died down around 5 am but started again at a few points. It was completely put out around 7 am,” the driver quoted above added.

Officials said that a short-circuit in a generator at the shop was the likely cause behind the fire. They added that since the shop was full of inflammable chemicals used in developing photos, the fire caught intensity.

According to the fire station staff, items worth over ₹35 lakh were gutted in the incident. The shop’s owner refused to comment on the matter.