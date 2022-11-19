Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50% bus fare concession to people visiting Gita jayanti festival

Now Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Rohtak districts have also been included in this fare waiver to ensure more pilgrims visit this religious and holy place during the international Gita jayanti festival

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government has announced 50% concession in state transport bus fare to the people of 10 districts visiting Kurukshetra to attend Gita jayanti celebrations from November 19 to December 6. An official spokesperson said fare concession was being provided earlier only to the pilgrims of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Jind and Kaithal districts. Now Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Rohtak districts have also been included in this fare waiver to ensure more pilgrims visit this religious and holy place during the international Gita jayanti festival.

