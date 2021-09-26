50% of Chandigarh’s eligible people fully vaccinated against Covid

Half of the eligible population in Chandigarh is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the UT health department said on Saturday.

The UT is performing much better than most states, as the Union ministry of health and family welfare had recently stated that only 23% of the country’s eligible beneficiaries had received both vaccine doses, while close to 66% have received at least one dose.

According to the latest electoral list and central government’s set target, around 8.4 lakh people are to be immunised in Chandigarh.

As on Saturday, 8,91,202 (105%) people, including migrants, have taken their first shot in Chandigarh, while 4,27,772 (50.74%) are fully vaccinated.

Among them, at 1,33,447, the 18-44 age group has the highest number of people who are completely inoculated (see box).

In the last seven days, 7,552 people were vaccinated on average every day. On Saturday alone, 9,620 doses (both first and second) were administered.

Though the UT health department had vouched that 100% of the eligible population was vaccinated with the first dose on August 15, the central government had revised the city’s population target and acknowledged the milestone on September 15.

“As more and more people are getting fully vaccinated in Chandigarh, the infection is spreading at a slower rate among the community. Only four fresh infections were reported on Saturday as most people now have antibodies to fight the virus. I appeal to people to come forward to take their second jab as soon as they meet the criteria,” Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.