50,000 cash, gold stolen from Sector-8 house in Chandigarh

A burglary was reported in Sector 8, where unidentified miscreants stole ₹50,000 in cash, a laptop and gold jewellery from a house. Unidentified miscreants stole ₹ 50,000 in cash, a laptop and gold jewellery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the incident took place between March 10 and 11 at the residence of Maninder Singh Sandhu, at House Number 9, Sector 8. The stolen valuables include a pair of gold earrings, two diamond rings and two gold pendants.

Police have registered a case under Sections 305 (A) and 331 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 3 police station.