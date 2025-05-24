51-yr-old Mohali man brings son to falsify dope test for gun licence, caught

A 51-year-old man was caught trying to cheat a dope test for obtaining a gun licence when he brought his 29-year-old son to submit a urine sample on his behalf. Senior medical officer Dr HS Cheema became suspicious upon noticing a youth in the testing queue instead of the applicant himself, and immediately confronted the man and verified his documents. (iStock)

The incident occurred on Thursday at the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali.

A dope test is mandatory for obtaining an arms licence.

According to officials, the 29-year-old had arrived at the hospital for the required drug screening after applying for a firearm licence.

However, senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema became suspicious upon noticing a youth in the testing queue instead of the applicant himself.

Dr Cheema immediately confronted the man and verified his documents. Upon discovering the apparent attempt to falsify the test, he alerted the authorities and handed the individual over to the Phase-6 police post.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the applicant had planned that his son would provide the urine sample to ensure a clean report, thereby bypassing the drug test.

Charanjit Singh, in-charge of the Phase-6 police post, confirmed receiving a formal complaint from the hospital and stated that the man is currently being questioned.

“The individual has not yet provided a legitimate sample for the dope test,” Singh said. “We are investigating whether any hospital staff was complicit in the attempt and whether any monetary exchange took place to manipulate the process.”

Police have initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter. Officials stated that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in this attempt to undermine the licensing procedure.