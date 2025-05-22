Cross-border drug racket busted, 1 held with 5-kg heroin in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commissionerate police on Wednesday said it busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket, arresting a person and seizing 5-kg heroin from his possession. The heroin seized by police in Jalandhar.

The accused has been identified as Shivam Sodhi, a local resident. As much as ₹22,000 drug money has been seized, the police said.

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the breakthrough choked the local drug supply chain. She said CIA teams, acting on a tip-off, conducted a special raid near Lamma Pind Chowk and nabbed the accused against whom an FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at the division number 8 police station.

“In the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that three FIRs under relevant sections pertaining to drug smuggling and also under the Arms Act were registered at different police stations,” she said. Randhawa said the police were looking into the accused’s backward and forward linkages to trace the drug chain. “The accused will be taken into custody to ascertain from where he purchased such a huge consignment of drugs and to whom he was going to supply,” the police commissioner added.