Ludhiana: Three arrested with 290 gm heroin, 1 lakh drug money recovered

The crime branch of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three accused for drug peddling in two separate cases on Wednesday evening. The police recovered 290 gm heroin and ₹1.05 lakh drug money from their possession. The three accused, nabbed in two separate cases, in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Gufran, 19, of New Radha Vihar of Bhamian Kalan, Mohammad Shehnawaz Ansari alias Danish Ansari, 20, of Bhamian Kalan and Mohammad Kamil, 43, of Village Jagirpur of Meharban. While Mohammad Gurfam and Mohammad Shehnawaz are natives of Bihar, Mohammad Kamil is from Uttar Pradesh.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Investigation Amandeep Singh Brar stated that in the first case the crime branch police arrested Mohammad Gurfam and Mohammad Shehnawaz from Sadhu Ground, Bhamian Road following a tip-off. The accused were going to deliver the consignment riding a bike. The police stopped them for checking. When frisked the police recovered 270 gm heroin, ₹1.05 lakh drug money and a bike from their possession.

The ADCP added that an FIR under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur Police station. The police are scanning their forward and backward links.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge crime branch, stated that Mohammad Gufran works at a salon, while Mohammad Shehnawaz is a daily wager who paints buildings. Mohammad Gufran is facing trial in two cases of assault and setting a bike on fire following a scuffle. The accused was wanted by the police in both cases. Mohammad Shehnawaz Ansari has two cases of assault and snatching lodged against him. He was bailed out on March 28 from the jail.

The inspector added that in the second case the police arrested Mohammad Kamil and recovered 20 gm heroin from his possession. The police arrested the accused from Tibba road following a tip-off. An FIR under sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station.

18 villages declared drug-free

In a strong push against drug abuse, Punjab cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday led the ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ through villages in his Sahnewal constituency, declaring 18 villages as officially drug-free. The campaign saw spirited participation in Tajpur Bet, Khasi Kalan, and Khasi Khurd villages, where residents pledged to support the state’s anti-drug mission.

Marking a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing war against drugs, the panchayats of these villages took a united stand—resolving not to provide legal guarantees for anyone involved in drug-related crimes. “This is not just a campaign. It is a people’s revolution,” said Mundian, addressing the gatherings.

The Minister highlighted that under the state’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ initiative, properties of 86 alleged drug peddlers have been razed so far in an effort to dismantle the network from its roots. He said the momentum gained from these public-driven initiatives has injected fresh energy into the state’s war against drugs.

“This movement is being powered by the people themselves. Our goal is to reclaim the future of Punjab’s youth by freeing every street and every home from the grip of drugs,” Mundian said. He also encouraged people to report drug-related activities using a dedicated and confidential WhatsApp helpline (97791-00200), and assured free treatment at government de-addiction centres for those seeking help.