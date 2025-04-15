51-yr-old nurse stabbed to death in Dhakoli flat, husband arrested

A 51-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her flat in Gulmohar Trend society, Dhakoli, Mohali, on Monday evening. Her husband, the prime suspect, has been arrested. Durga Bisht, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula, was stabbed multiple times, police said. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Durga Bisht, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula, was stabbed multiple times, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preet Kanwar Singh said the police control room had received a call about the murder around 8 pm.

“When we reached there, the victim was lying unconscious in pool of blood on the floor, with the knife lodged to her back. Her husband Kailash Bisht, who is our prime suspect, was standing next to her. We have recovered a knife. The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained,” the DSP said.

According to cops, the couple had a heated exchange before the murder. The couple’s son had returned home and found the victim lying injured on the floor. He raised the alarm following which neighbours rushed in and informed the police.

The body has been sent for autopsy at Dera Bassi civil hospital.

“We have arrested the suspect and are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder,” a senior police officer said.

Police were yet to register an FIR at the time of the filing of the report.