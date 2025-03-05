Menu Explore
524 locations raided, 69 drug smugglers held in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 09:18 AM IST

As part of the state government’s war against drugs, the Punjab Police on Tuesday inspected 164 medical shops in six police districts — Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar rural, Jalandhar commissionerate, Kapurthala and Rupnagar—to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of intoxicating substances

Chandigarh : As part of the state government’s war against drugs, the Punjab Police on Tuesday inspected 164 medical shops in six police districts — Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar rural, Jalandhar commissionerate, Kapurthala and Rupnagar—to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of intoxicating substances.

As part of the state government’s war against drugs, the Punjab Police on Tuesday inspected 164 medical shops in six police districts — Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar rural, Jalandhar commissionerate, Kapurthala and Rupnagar—to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of intoxicating substances.
As part of the state government’s war against drugs, the Punjab Police on Tuesday inspected 164 medical shops in six police districts — Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar rural, Jalandhar commissionerate, Kapurthala and Rupnagar—to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of intoxicating substances.

This inspection is part of a larger initiative to eradicate drug abuse and enforce strict monitoring of the sale of medicines.

Additionally, the police carried out a cordon and search operation targeting drug smuggling activities, raiding 524 locations across Punjab. This resulted in the registration of 53 FIRs and the arrest of 69 drug smugglers, according to an official spokesperson, adding that 472 drug smugglers have been arrested in the last four days across the state.

The raids have led to the seizure of significant quantities of illegal substances, including 1.5 kg of heroin, 100 grams of opium, 7,610 intoxicating tablets, capsules and injections, along with 1.33 lakh in drug money.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has set a target to make the state drug-free within three months. To oversee this, a five-member cabinet sub-committee headed by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema has been formed. The operation has seen widespread participation, with over 250 police teams and more than 1,900 personnel involved, checking 627 suspects during the raids.

