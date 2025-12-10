52-year-old biker loses leg in Mohali hit-and-run

A 52-year-old man lost his leg after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Sanauli village in Mohali, police said on Tuesday. The impact tossed him onto a stone on the roadside, causing severe injuries to the right leg and other parts of the body. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While the accident took place on November 23, the victim recorded his statement with the police only now as his condition remained critical for nearly two weeks.

In his statement, Bharat Sharma, a resident of Khanpur Brahman in Naraingarh, Ambala, stated that he was riding from Dera Bassi towards Dhakoli. As he reached near the Peer Baba Samadh in Sanauli, a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza rammed into his motorcycle from behind at high speed and drove off.

He was first taken to the Dhakoli civil hospital and later referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. As his condition deteriorated further, doctors shifted him to PGIMER. Doctors later informed police that the injuries were so serious that his right leg could not be saved and had to be amputated.

Based on Sharma’s statement and preliminary investigation, police have booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 281, 125 (b) and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said they were working to trace the absconding car driver.