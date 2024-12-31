536 held in 415 drug cases in 2024: J&K Police

In a major push against drug abuse, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 536 persons in 415 cases filed under NDPS Act in north Kashmir in the year 2024, officials said. They said the police have also recovered contraband substances worth ₹155 crore in the north Kashmir range comprising districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora during the year. Officials said the police across the north Kashmir range played a crucial role in its fight to curb the production, distribution and consumption of illegal drugs. (HT File)

“ Some of the major achievements of J&K Police across the north Kashmir range in fight against drugs are that 415 cases have been registered under NDPS Act while 536 persons have been arrested in NDPS related cases, “ a police statement said.

As many as 105 persons have been detained under PIT-NDPS Act. “ At least 289 kg of contraband substance and cash have been seized worth ₹155.27 crore, “ the statement said.

Officials said the police across the north Kashmir range played a crucial role in its fight to curb the production, distribution and consumption of illegal drugs.

“ The Jammu & Kashmir Police across the north Kashmir range through coordinated and multipronged measures has been working tirelessly by enforcing stringent laws & regulations against drug trafficking abuse, collaborations with other agencies, surveillance of trafficking routes and hot spots to identify and apprehend the offenders, “ the statement said.

While breaking down the kind of contraband recovered, the police said the most valued drugs recovered was 16.99 kg heroin worth ₹136 crore followed by 17.34 kg brown sugar valued at ₹17.34 crore.

“ Property worth ₹6.24 crore have been attached in different cases across the districts of North Kashmir which includes 19 movable and 22 immovable properties,” the police said.

“Police forces across north Kashmir made noticeable strides in dismantling large scale drug trafficking networks, increasing drug seizures, property attachments and preventive detentions,” it said.

It said the fight is ongoing. “The police across north Kashmir range has extended the investigation process in identifying the benami properties obtained through the proceeds of drug trafficking,” it said.

The investigations are being done to trace the flow of funds, false/concealed ownership, assets and life style analysis of identified persons and complex ownership structures to hit the financial assets of all individuals involved in drug related crimes.

“The battle will continue...and the key to success lies in maintaining a collaborative, innovative and comprehensive approach from all stake holders for creating a drug free and prosperous society, “ the police said.