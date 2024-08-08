548 schools in Ludhiana to update details for PM SHRI

548 schools from the district, including 103 upper primary and 445 primary schools, have been benchmarked for PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) portal, a centrally sponsored scheme, which the state government last month decided to implement, a year after opting out of the scheme. 548 schools from the district, including 103 upper primary and 445 primary schools, have been benchmarked for PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) portal, a centrally sponsored scheme, which the state government last month decided to implement, a year after opting out of the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the programme in 2022 with an aim to qualitatively strengthen the existing schools and showcase the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. As per the tentative schedule for the fourth cycle of selection process, the last date for schools to apply is August 15, which is why the schools in the district have been directed to update the required details by August 12, to avoid any server issue at the last minute.

Two schools from each block will be chosen through challenge mode and all the parameters of NEP 2020 would be implemented along with funding, to minimise the infrastructure gap based on U-DISE+.

Seven parameters which schools are required to provide information on include infrastructure, teaching staff and capacity building, PM Poshan Scheme, pedagogy, green initiatives, commitment of stakeholders and vocational education under National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

MIS coordinator Vishal, giving details of the advantages to the schools receiving funds under the scheme said, “The number of benefits is unimaginable. With an aim to improve infrastructure, not only will the exterior and interior of the schools be updated, teachers will also be appointed on contract basis for different subjects which would also improve the situation of staff crunch.”

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madaan remarked, “Infrastructural developments in the schools will take place including construction of interactive labs, under the scheme which is jointly financed by the central and state governments on a 60:40 funding ratio.”

Selection of PM SHRI schools is a time bound process and final selection will be done by the central ministry till September 10.