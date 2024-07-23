55 diarrhoea cases surface as Patiala sees another outbreak

The Anaj Mandi area of Patiala city has reported over 55 cases of diarrhoea. As many as 12 patients have been hospitalised in the district. Health and MC officials in the diarrhoea-affected areas in the Anaj Mandi area of Patiala district on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The health department on Tuesday rushed its teams to the affected area to conduct a survey and identify such patients. “Around 55 people were found infected n Aachal Nagar, factory area and New Yadvindra Colony in around Anaj Mandi. A house-to-house survey has already been completed. ORS and chlorine tablets have already been distributed,” said Patiala civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Goyal.

He said water samples were collected from the affected areas and sent to the Punjab State Public Health Laboratory in Kharar to determine bacterial contamination. Moreover, stool samples of diarrhoea patients have also been collected to ascertain if the outbreak was due to cholera.

Deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said the regular water supply to the area was stopped and potable water was being provided through tankers. “The outbreak seems to be an outcome of illegal water connections. Many people in the affected area are using hydraulic ram water pumps which usually mix sewage water with drinking water,” he said.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “We have already found two leakage points in the water pipeline in the affected area, resulting in mixing of sewage with water. The leakages are because of illegal water connections and rusting of water pipeline.”

This is the third diarrhoea outbreak in the district over the past few weeks. Nearly 70 cases were reported in Patran and 40 in Jhill area recently. A migrant worker had died in Jhill.