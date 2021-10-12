55 fresh cases of dengue surface in Mohali

With 55 fresh positive cases of dengue surfacing in Mohali on Monday, the count has gone to 824 in the last two months.

Also, nine deaths in the past two months have been reported. Of these, seven have been reported in just 10 days of October.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “We have an alarming situation at our hands for which anti-dengue drives have already been started. But we need the full cooperation of the residents. The number of anti-larvae teams has been increased as our primary aim is to check the spread of vector-borne diseases.”

Dr Kaur said that the inspection, spray and awareness campaign by the teams of the district health department for the prevention of dengue fever has been going on continuously since the month of March across the district.

She said that after the recent rise in dengue fever cases, the district health department had intensified its anti-larvae checking to curb the spread of the disease with a total of 13 anti-dengue teams.

Dr Kaur and district epidemiologist Dr Vikrant Nagra on Monday visited Phases 10, 11 and Fatehullapur village, and inspected the survey and checking drive and gave necessary instructions to the teams. Health officials inspected coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires etc in the houses.

The civil surgeon said that larvae were found in five houses in Phase 10 and one in Phase 11, while larvae were also found in five houses in Fatehullapur. A total of six challans were issued to the violators while the first-time offenders were given stern warning.

Dr Kaur appealed to the people to not let water stagnate anywhere, including water-filled containers and abandoned tires in and around households.