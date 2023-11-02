550-year wait to end at Ayodhya in January: Amit Shah in Karnal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the wait of 550 years will end in January with the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Union home minister Amit Shah (centre) at the Antouday Mahasammelan in Karnal on Thursday. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, newly appointed state BJP president Nayab Singh Saini, state party affairs in-charge Biplab Deb and Haryana ministers attended the rally. (HT Photo)

Addressing the Antouday Mahasammelen in Karnal to mark the completion of nine years of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana, Shah said: “I request you to take full advantage of the Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana and make your first visit to Ayodhya next year.”

The scheme is among the five new ventures of the state government. Shah said there was no other way to celebrate nine years in power in Haryana than to invite those who benefited from them as the BJP invited beneficiaries of state schemes.

“Haryana buys 14 crops at the minimum support price (MSP), the highest in the country. Haryana has the highest goods and services tax (GST) collection, the first AYUSH University in Kurukshetra, the highest contribution in sports, armed forces and dairies,” Shah said.

He hit out at the opposition parties for their “misrule”. “I ask (former chief minister and Congress leader) Bhupinder Singh Hooda if he can see development or not. During his reign, there was rampant corruption and only damad ji (Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra) benefited, while during (Om Prakash) Chautala’s rule, only close aides got jobs,” he said.

“The Congress is a party of cut, commission and corruption. The party’s hand was not with the residents but only with jijaji (brother-in-law). Our party’s government has worked for every section of society” he said.

On the opposition parties’ INDIA alliance, he said, “Ghamnadiya gathbandhan of 27 political parties has been formed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All are selfish. Some want to be PM, some want their son to be PM or CM and some are hiding from probe agencies.”

Shah also highlighted the Balakot air strikes after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 45A, along with other achievements of the central and state governments.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced to increase pension under the social benefit schemes from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000 from January 1. This includes old-age pension and widow pension.

“We are giving pension to 30 lakh beneficiaries in various categories and have completed 95% of our promises,” he added.

In his address, Khattar said: “There is a new trend regarding caste politics. Here, we have political parties declaring that they would have deputy CMs from this caste or that caste. But we have only differentiated between two castes, the rich and poor,” Khattar said in his address.

