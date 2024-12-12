55-year-old man bludgeoned to death in Ludhiana’s Jagraon

A Jagraon resident allegedly bludgeoned a cinema hall employee to death with an iron rod near Sher Jang Gate on Wednesday night, officials said. Police at the crime spot near Sher Jang Gate in Jagraon, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

They added that the incident came as the victim, identified as 55-year-old Sanjeev Kumar, had filed a police complaint against the accused, Rishabh Jain. The victim, a resident of Subhash Gate, used to work at the Lal Palace Cinema, the officials said.

They said the victim was returning home after finishing up with the day when the assailant attacked him.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly harassing the victim’s daughter and the latter had filed a police complaint over it.

The accused is on the run and was seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the crime spot while fleeing after executing the crime. Officials said Sanjeev’s daughter had befriended the accused but their friendship ended some time ago.

They said the accused continued to harass the girl, which led to Sanjeev filing the complaint. The police summoned the accused for questioning and the accused later arrived at Lal Palace Cinema late at night, seeking revenge.

When Sanjeev Kumar left for home after his shift, the accused intercepted him and struck his head with an iron rod, the officials said, and added that the victim died at the spot.

Upon receiving information, Jagraon City station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amarjeet Singh and his team rushed to the scene and examined footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby. They identified the accused as he was seen fleeing in the footage.

The inspector added that the police conducted raids at Rishabh’s residence but found that he had already absconded.

The inspector said a case was registered against the accused and that efforts were underway to apprehend him.