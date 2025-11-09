56 criminals arrested in two days: DGP

Haryana director general of police, OP Singh on Saturday said under a statewide campaign the police have arrested 56 dreaded and wanted criminals, along with 602 other accused. Haryana director general of police, OP Singh on Saturday said under a statewide campaign the police have arrested 56 dreaded and wanted criminals, along with 602 other accused.

The DGP said the Operation Track-Down which began from November 5 saw 32 criminals being arrested in a single day. The next day saw the arrest of 24 more notorious criminals, along with 252 other accused. During these two days, nine history sheets were also opened to update the criminal records of offenders and expedite the process of cancelling their bail in the future.

Singh said that every police station has identified the top five most wanted criminals in its jurisdiction while district-level police teams are focusing on arresting top 10 criminals. Similarly, the special task force has identified 20 most dangerous criminals.

“To strengthen police-public collaboration and make this operation effective, IG Crime has made his personal mobile number 90342 90495 public, allowing citizens to confidentially share information about criminals,’’ the DGP said.

He said that Haryana Police has also enhanced coordination with the police force of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh. Joint raids and warrant executions have begun in border areas to ensure no criminal escapes by crossing state boundaries.