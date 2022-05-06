56 IAS, KAS officers transferred in J&K administrative rejig
In a major administrative reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 56 IAS, KAS and police officers were transferred with eight women officers getting key positions.
On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government had issued three sets of transfer orders, including of 27 IAS and KAS officers comprising a divisional commissioner, deputy commissioners and CEOs, nine SSP and SP-rank police officers and six financial commissioners, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries.
Ramesh Kumar has been posted as Jammu divisional commissioner, relieving Raghav Langer, who has been posted as secretary planning, monitoring and development.
Anshul Garg, Jammu deputy commissioner (DC), was transferred as CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
Akshay Labroo was posted as additional secretary in the LG’s secretariat besides being given the charge of the post of director, information, J&K.
Some of the women officers who were transferred included Anvy Lavasa ,commissioner, Jammu municipal corporation, who was transferred and posted as Jammu DC. She was also holding additional charge of CEO, SPV, for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project.
Syed Sehrish Asgar, mission director, rural livelihood mission, was transferred and posted as Baramulla DC. She was also holding additional charge of mission director, RUSA.
Kritika Jyotsna, Ganderbal DC, was transferred and posted as Udhampur DC.
Ankita Kar, MD, J&K Trade Promotion Organisation, was transferred and posted as additional commissioner, state taxes (tax planning, policy and advance ruling).
Rachna Sharma, JKAS, under orders of transfer as mission director, ICPS, J&K, was posted as secretary in the social welfare department.
Harvinder Kour, member, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as mission director, ICPS, J&K.
Among the nine police officers who were transferred was an SSP-rank officer, commandants and SPs, including two women officers.
According to an order issued by the home department, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP, crime, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as commandant, IRP8th Battalion, while Amritpal Singh, Shopian SP, was posted as SSP, crime, Kashmir.
Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP (tech) CID Hqrs, was transferred and posted as Handwara SP. So was Tanushre, SP (East Srinagar), who was posted as Shopian SP.
Fourteen more KAS officers were transferred on Thursday, which included Khalid Majeed, special secretary to government, school education department, who was posted as director, panchayati raj.
Pakistan’s bid to disrupt Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
The Border Security Force on Thursday said that it has foiled the Pakistan's plan to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra with the detection of the transborder tunnel on the International Border in Samba sector. The tunnel opening is about 2ft in diameter and so far, 21 sand bags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.
Opposition calls J&K delimitation ‘cosmetic exercise’
Leaders from opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir have flayed the Delimitation Commission's report released on Thursday by terming it a 'cosmetic exercise' aimed at consolidating the vote bank of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Muslim-majority region. “We are sure that whatever the sinister designs the right wing organisation has for Jammu and Kashmir, it will face public anger and defeat whenever it goes to seek mandate,” the People's Democratic Party and a close confidante of Mehbooba Mufti, Firdous Tak added.
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
Mohali: Ordering needless tests costs Max Hospital ₹5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday held Max Super Specialty Hospital, Phase 6, guilty of unfair trade practice by carrying out unnecessary tests on an Aerocity resident to issue a medical fitness certificate for immigration to Canada. In October 2020, Kahlon, 64, had submitted before the commission that he and his wife were planning to permanently move to Canada, where their son was already settled. All these examinations cost him ₹5,301.
Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues
The Chandigarh Housing Board has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters. After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees' failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday. In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees.
