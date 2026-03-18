₹572-Cr NHM funds released to Punjab in FY-25-26: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

During the 2025-26 fiscal, funds to the tune of ₹572.66 crore have been released to Punjab, Union health minister JP Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Union health minister JP Nadda

Responding to a question on the details of supplementary funds approved by the Centre for Punjab under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2025-26, Nadda added that since health is a state subject, the primary responsibility of providing basic healthcare services to all the citizens lies with the respective state and UT governments.

Overall, Punjab has received over ₹2,335 crore from the Centre under the National Health Mission (NHM) during the last five financial years, according to the data presented in the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a Rajya Sabha member, Balbir Singh Seechewal’s query, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said Punjab received ₹568.14 crore in 2020-21. The allocation declined to ₹349.21 crore in 2021-22 and rose to ₹448.89 crore in 2022-23. A sharp dip was recorded in 2023-24, when only ₹91.49 crore was released. However, funding saw a major jump in 2024-25, with ₹878.21 crore allocated to the state.

The Centre also shared figures for neighbouring states. Haryana received ₹531.50 crore in 2020-21, ₹577.07 crore in 2021-22, ₹681.21 crore in 2022-23, ₹524.01 crore in 2023-24 and ₹562.49 crore in 2024-25. Himachal Pradesh got ₹441.94 crore, ₹555.09 crore, ₹494.65 crore, ₹470.36 crore and ₹523.70 crore, respectively, during the same period. Rajasthan received ₹2,000.58 crore in 2020-21, ₹1,924.95 crore in 2021-22, ₹1,460.80 crore in 2022-23, ₹2,785.46 crore in 2023-24 and ₹2,398.62 crore in 2024-25. (With inputs from PTI)