Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ₹572-Cr NHM funds released to Punjab in FY-25-26: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

    Overall, Punjab has received over 2,335 crore from the Centre under the National Health Mission (NHM) during the last five financial years, according to the data presented in the Rajya Sabha.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 8:00 AM IST
    By Sukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    During the 2025-26 fiscal, funds to the tune of 572.66 crore have been released to Punjab, Union health minister JP Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

    Union health minister JP Nadda
    Union health minister JP Nadda

    Responding to a question on the details of supplementary funds approved by the Centre for Punjab under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2025-26, Nadda added that since health is a state subject, the primary responsibility of providing basic healthcare services to all the citizens lies with the respective state and UT governments.

    Overall, Punjab has received over 2,335 crore from the Centre under the National Health Mission (NHM) during the last five financial years, according to the data presented in the Rajya Sabha.

    Responding to a Rajya Sabha member, Balbir Singh Seechewal’s query, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said Punjab received 568.14 crore in 2020-21. The allocation declined to 349.21 crore in 2021-22 and rose to 448.89 crore in 2022-23. A sharp dip was recorded in 2023-24, when only 91.49 crore was released. However, funding saw a major jump in 2024-25, with 878.21 crore allocated to the state.

    The Centre also shared figures for neighbouring states. Haryana received 531.50 crore in 2020-21, 577.07 crore in 2021-22, 681.21 crore in 2022-23, 524.01 crore in 2023-24 and 562.49 crore in 2024-25. Himachal Pradesh got 441.94 crore, 555.09 crore, 494.65 crore, 470.36 crore and 523.70 crore, respectively, during the same period. Rajasthan received 2,000.58 crore in 2020-21, 1,924.95 crore in 2021-22, 1,460.80 crore in 2022-23, 2,785.46 crore in 2023-24 and 2,398.62 crore in 2024-25. (With inputs from PTI)

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/₹572-Cr NHM Funds Released To Punjab In FY-25-26: Nadda In Rajya Sabha
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/₹572-Cr NHM Funds Released To Punjab In FY-25-26: Nadda In Rajya Sabha
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes