589 athletes to compete at national athletics meet in Chandigarh on Feb 21

After almost a decade, Chandigarh is going to host the National Cross Country Championship athletics meet on February 21 at ATS Golf Meadows in Dera Bassi. As many as 589 athletes from all over India will be competing at the championship. It is being organised by the Chandigarh Athletics Association (CAA) in association with UT sports department.

Harjinder Singh, president of CAA, said, “The meet will be organised under the auspice of Athletics Federation of India (AFI). It will give athletes of various age groups a chance to compete and showcase their talent.” He added that the events will be held in four age categories including boys’ and girls’ (U-16, U-18 and U-20) and mens’ and womens’. Those competing in the U-20 and mens’ and womens’ categories can vie for the team championship title.

Many former and current international athletes including Lalit Bhanot, Milkha Singh and Anju Bobby George will be witnessing the day-long event. The organisers said the meet will be held keeping in mind Covid protocols and spectators won’t be allowed at the venue.

Fifteen technical officials from AFI will be officiating the event. The president added that 27 teams will be participating in the championship.

Defending champions Services Sports Control Board and runner-ups Indian Railway team have confirmed their participation. For the first time, athletes from Ladakh will also be taking part.