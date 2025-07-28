58K appear for second day of HSSC CET exam in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Over 58,000 aspirants appeared at examination centres across Chandigarh and Panchkula on the second and last day of Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s (HSSC) Common Eligibility Test (CET). The exam conducted for the Group C posts, expected to see nearly 13.7 lakh candidates appear across Haryana and Chandigarh in total over two days. On Sunday, the exam was conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 11.45 am and 3pm to 4.45 pm. The Haryana government provided free home-to-centre transportation for 53 differently-abled candidates in Panchkula district. (HT Photo)

Out of 40,000 registered aspirants for 153 centres in Chandigarh on Day 2, approximately 37,500 appeared for the exam. In Panchkula, the second day of CET had approximately 21,000 candidates appearing across all 44 examination centres.

According to the administration, forty-six buses ferried Panchkula candidates to Yamunanagar, while 256 buses brought examinees from Karnal and Kaithal districts to Panchkula. Deputy commissioner Monika Gupta detailed the extensive bus operations, ensuring timely arrivals and departures across shifts and locations.

Adding to these efforts, the Haryana government provided free home-to-centre transportation for 53 differently-abled candidates in Panchkula district. With centres located in Chandigarh, the district administration arranged door-to-door pick-up and drop-off services. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on X mentioned about successfully conducting the exam all over.