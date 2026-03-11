₹590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud: 2 more held for creating fake FDs, forging records

The state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested two more accused in the alleged ₹590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. The arrested accused have been identified as Priyanka Bhatoa and Anuj Kaushal. The investigation agency informed the court that the case involves large-scale siphoning of government funds worth hundreds of crores and that further custodial interrogation is necessary. (HT Photo for representation)

According to ACB, Anuj Kaushal, a former employee of IDFC First Bank, allegedly processed unauthorised transactions as a “maker” in accounts linked to government bodies, including the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Haryana Rural Development Fund Administration Board, and HGPCL Employees Pension Fund Trust. He is also accused of participating in the preparation and processing of forged memos and receipts despite discrepancies in crucial details.

The other arrested accused, Priyanka Bhatoa, who was working as a banker customer experience (cashier/maker) at the time, allegedly forged records, created fake fixed deposits (FDs), and circulated them via email. She is also accused of processing unauthorised debit transactions from government accounts without valid memos and forging documents in connivance with other accused.

The investigation agency informed the court that the case involves large-scale siphoning of government funds worth hundreds of crores and that further custodial interrogation is necessary. Officials said electronic devices used for forging bank records, including FDs, debit notes, and bank statements, are yet to be recovered.

The probe has also revealed the role of Arun Sharma, the then regional head of AU Small Finance Bank, who was arrested on March 6. He allegedly sent forged bank statements and received around ₹10 crore for facilitating illegal activities, apart from ₹2 crore credited to his bank account. On the same day, Seema Dhiman, a bank authoriser with IDFC First Bank, was also arrested for allegedly assisting co-accused Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar in carrying out fraudulent transactions and forging bank records.

Earlier, Naresh Kumar Bhuwani, a superintendent in the office of the director, development and panchayat, Haryana, and Manish Jindal were arrested on February 28. The investigation began with the arrest of Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar (both former IDFC First Bank employees), and business partners Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla of Swastik Desh Project on February 24, a day after the FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Officials said further investigation is underway to uncover the full modus operandi of the fraud and the involvement of other individuals. The now arrested accused were produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand for further interrogation.