₹590-Crore IDFC First Bank fraud: Two more arrested, ACB secures 3-day custody

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two more accused in the alleged ₹590-crore fraud linked to IDFC First Bank. The accused, Arun Sharma and Seema Dhiman, were produced before a local court in Panchkula on Saturday, which remanded them to three days of police custody. The accused, Arun Sharma and Seema Dhiman, were produced before a local court in Panchkula on Saturday, which remanded them to three days of police custody.

According to the ACB, custodial interrogation is necessary due to the large-scale siphoning of government funds involved in the case. Investigators said the accused allegedly forged several bank documents, including fixed deposit receipts, debit notes and account statements. Authorities also plan to recover electronic devices that were allegedly used to create forged records.

The probe has further revealed that the accused had allegedly purchased immovable properties using the proceeds of the crime, and investigators are seeking to recover related property documents.

The ACB alleged that Seema Dhiman, who was posted as a bank authoriser with IDFC First Bank, played an active role in assisting key accused Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar in carrying out the fraudulent transactions and forging bank records.

Arun Sharma, a former regional head at AU Small Finance Bank, is accused of aiding the main conspirators in the fraud. Investigators claim he received around ₹10 crore for his role, including ₹2 crore that was allegedly deposited directly into his bank account.

Defence counsels Raman Sihag and Aman Dutt Sharma opposed the police remand, arguing that the prosecution’s claims were vague and that the case primarily involves documentary evidence, making custodial interrogation unnecessary.

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, which was registered on February 23 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Earlier arrests include former IDFC First Bank officials Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, along with Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla, partners in Swastik Desh Project firm, where the diverted government funds were allegedly routed. Later, Naresh Kumar Bhuwani, a superintendent in the office of the Director, Development and Panchayat, Haryana, and Manish Jindal from Mohali were also arrested.

A Chandigarh-based realtor and businessman, Vikram Wadhwa, has been named as the alleged mastermind in the case. Authorities have issued a lookout circular against him at airports, seaports and land borders, but he remains absconding.