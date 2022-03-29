5-day training on molecular modeling held at GADVASU in Ludhiana

The college of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a five days’ hands on training session on molecular modeling and recombinant protein expression for researchers and postgraduate students.

Dean Yashpal Singh Malik said the aim of the training is to strengthen human resource in the field of genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics.

During the training, coordinators BV Sunil Kumar, Satparkash Singh and Nisha Singh delivered lectures on recombinant DNA technology, serological assays and molecular modeling, respectively.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh congratulated the organising team for the initiative.