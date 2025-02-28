5-member ministers’ committee set up in Punjab to monitor action against drugs

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a five-member committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing action against the drug menace in the state. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema will lead the cabinet sub-committee. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The cabinet sub-committee led by finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema will oversee the measures taken by the police and health departments to tackle the drug problem and implement the de-addiction programme, a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said. New and renewable energy minister Aman Arora, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond are members of the committee.

A meeting of deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) has been convened by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to discuss the state government’s fresh push for its anti-drugs campaign in the state. Cheema and other committee members will also be present in the meeting. The high-powered committee was formed just days after the government announced to intensify its drive against drug abuse in the state.

“The government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming week through law enforcement agencies. The action will start in the next few days,” it announced on Monday.

All DCs were also directed to ensure that adequate number of rehab and drug de-addiction centres are equipped with necessary equipment and medicines as the drive could cause distress among habitual drug users. As part of its crackdown on drug smugglers, the government has also started razing the properties linked to drug peddlers.