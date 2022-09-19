Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5th anniversary: Second Innings Association meets Chandigarh social welfare secretary

5th anniversary: Second Innings Association meets Chandigarh social welfare secretary

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:21 AM IST

The UT secretary social welfare Nitika Pawar on Sunday said that a database of senior citizens in the city will be compiled and a special cell will be created to hear senior citizens’ grievances

Nitika Pawar listening to seniors at a meeting called by Second Innings Association on Sunday. (HT File)
Nitika Pawar listening to seniors at a meeting called by Second Innings Association on Sunday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT secretary social welfare Nitika Pawar on Sunday said that a database of senior citizens in the city will be compiled and a special cell will be created to hear senior citizens’ grievances.

Pawar was speaking at the event organised to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Second Innings Organisation under the stewardship of its president RK Garg.

“Special arrangements will be made for the senior citizens visiting outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals so that they do not have to wait for their turn endlessly, “ Pawar said, adding that the department will look into providing smart card for seniors and the availability of forms pertaining to the Registering And Licence Authority and other departments of the municipal corporation.

She also urged seniors to use the national helpline no 14567. “The user’s data will be automatically captured in the system making the process of creating a data base easier,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out