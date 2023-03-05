5-year-old girl burnt to death as car catches fire in Punjab’s Ferozepur
A 5-year-old girl was burnt alive when a car in which she was travelling with her family, caught fire in Ferozepur on Sunday.
A 5-year-old girl was burnt alive when a car in which she was travelling with her family, caught fire in Ferozepur on Sunday.
As per information, Gurjeet Singh of Faridkot along with his family including wife and three children, was returning home after visiting relatives at Dharamkot in Moga district while driving over a vehicle bearing registration number (PB-19-A-6969).
The ill-fated vehicle reached near village Kot Karor Klan on the Ferozepur-Faridkot road and developed a snag after which it came to a halt.
In the meantime, when Gurjeet moved out of the vehicle to find the fault, it caught fire and his wife and two kids sitting on back seats came out but his 5 years old daughter Taranveer, sitting on front seat could not manage as doors got jammed and in no time entire car reduced to ashes
“An incident of fire in a car has occurred causing death of a minor girl. We are probing the matter,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP Ferozepur.