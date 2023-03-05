5-year-old girl burnt to death as car catches fire in Punjab’s Ferozepur

A 5-year-old girl was burnt alive when a car in which she was travelling with her family, caught fire in Ferozepur on Sunday. The ill-fated vehicle reached near village Kot Karor Klan on the Ferozepur-Faridkot road and developed a snag after which it came to a halt. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

As per information, Gurjeet Singh of Faridkot along with his family including wife and three children, was returning home after visiting relatives at Dharamkot in Moga district while driving over a vehicle bearing registration number (PB-19-A-6969).

In the meantime, when Gurjeet moved out of the vehicle to find the fault, it caught fire and his wife and two kids sitting on back seats came out but his 5 years old daughter Taranveer, sitting on front seat could not manage as doors got jammed and in no time entire car reduced to ashes

“An incident of fire in a car has occurred causing death of a minor girl. We are probing the matter,” said Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP Ferozepur.