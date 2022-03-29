Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Punjab: Police
5-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Punjab: Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harish Damiya said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Sourav, a migrant worker from Bihar. He has been arrested.
Representational image. 
Published on Mar 29, 2022 07:28 PM IST
PTI |

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in her house in a village near Punjab's Kapurthala district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was alone at home on Monday when Sourav lured her with sweets and raped her, Damiya said.

When the girl's parents, who are also migrant labourers, returned home, she narrated her ordeal to them. Her mother later lodged a complaint at Fattu Dhinga police station, the SSP said. 

