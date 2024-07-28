6 booked for duping immigration firm of 1.87 crore

The Sarabha Nagar police booked at least six accused for allegedly duping an immigration firm of ₹1.87 crore on the pretext of arranging Canadian visas and certificates of sponsorship for 15 of their clients, officials said on Sunday. The Sarabha Nagar police booked at least six accused for allegedly duping an immigration firm of ₹ 1.87 crore on the pretext of arranging Canadian visas and certificates of sponsorship for 15 of their clients, officials said on Sunday. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Babu Jeniver, Manika Priya Sabiha of Chennai, Vanoj Venkatasan of Tamil Madu, Diyyala Jinith of Andhra Pradesh, Sarfaraz and Sudhir, had handed over the fake visas to the firm.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered following the statement of Madhvi Malhotra of Pakhowal Road, who runs an immigration firm.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said the woman said in her complaint that she had applied for visas for 15 clients through the accused, who promised they would arrange visas on the basis of a certificate of sponsorship. The accused also promised to arrange the requisite certificate of sponsorship.

The woman said that the accused charged ₹1.87 crore and handed over fake visas. The victim found out that the visas were fake on scanning them. She alleged that the accused stopped responding to her calls.

The inspector added that the FIR was registered following an investigation. A case under sections 420, 120-B. 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.