6 convicted in rioting, assault case after 8 years in Pampore

A court in Kashmir has convicted six persons involved in cases of rioting, criminal trespass, intimidation and assault of a woman to outrage her modesty after eight years. A court in Kashmir has convicted six persons involved in cases of rioting, criminal trespass, intimidation and assault of a woman to outrage her modesty after eight years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Officials said that Judicial Magistrate Ist Class Pampore convicted the six accused persons in connection with two FIRs filed in 2017 registered at Police Station Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said that the cases pertained to offences under Sections 147, 148, 149, 354, 323, 506, 427, 336, and 447 IPC.

“After a full and fair trial, the court awarded one month simple imprisonment for each offence to all six accused,” a police spokesperson said.

“In addition, a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on each accused, along with ₹20,000 as compensation to the complainant, acknowledging the harm and inconvenience suffered by the victim,” the spokesperson said.

The police said that the conviction marks a notable achievement for Police Station Pampore, reflecting its consistent efforts in securing justice, particularly in long-pending cases.

“The timely investigation, proper documentation, and preservation of evidence by the investigating team played a crucial role in presenting a strong case before the Court,” the police spokesperson said.

The prosecution’s case was presented by Prosecuting Officer Noveed Sarwar Khan.

“His efforts, complemented by the diligent work of Police Pampore, resulted in establishing a complete, consistent, and credible evidentiary record,” the spokesperson said.

“ The successful outcome of this case underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between the investigating agency and the prosecution in strengthening the criminal justice system,” he said.