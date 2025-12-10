Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

6 convicted in rioting, assault case after 8 years in Pampore

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 06:52 am IST

Officials said that Judicial Magistrate Ist Class Pampore convicted the six accused persons in connection with two FIRs filed in 2017 registered at Police Station Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A court in Kashmir has convicted six persons involved in cases of rioting, criminal trespass, intimidation and assault of a woman to outrage her modesty after eight years.

A court in Kashmir has convicted six persons involved in cases of rioting, criminal trespass, intimidation and assault of a woman to outrage her modesty after eight years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A court in Kashmir has convicted six persons involved in cases of rioting, criminal trespass, intimidation and assault of a woman to outrage her modesty after eight years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Officials said that Judicial Magistrate Ist Class Pampore convicted the six accused persons in connection with two FIRs filed in 2017 registered at Police Station Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said that the cases pertained to offences under Sections 147, 148, 149, 354, 323, 506, 427, 336, and 447 IPC.

“After a full and fair trial, the court awarded one month simple imprisonment for each offence to all six accused,” a police spokesperson said.

“In addition, a fine of 10,000 was imposed on each accused, along with 20,000 as compensation to the complainant, acknowledging the harm and inconvenience suffered by the victim,” the spokesperson said.

The police said that the conviction marks a notable achievement for Police Station Pampore, reflecting its consistent efforts in securing justice, particularly in long-pending cases.

“The timely investigation, proper documentation, and preservation of evidence by the investigating team played a crucial role in presenting a strong case before the Court,” the police spokesperson said.

The prosecution’s case was presented by Prosecuting Officer Noveed Sarwar Khan.

“His efforts, complemented by the diligent work of Police Pampore, resulted in establishing a complete, consistent, and credible evidentiary record,” the spokesperson said.

“ The successful outcome of this case underscores the importance of coordinated efforts between the investigating agency and the prosecution in strengthening the criminal justice system,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 6 convicted in rioting, assault case after 8 years in Pampore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Kashmir court has convicted six individuals for rioting and assaulting a woman after eight years, sentencing them to one month of imprisonment per offence and imposing a ₹10,000 fine each, along with ₹20,000 compensation for the victim. This conviction highlights the effective collaboration between police and prosecution in addressing long-standing cases.