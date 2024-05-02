 6 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for ₹51 lakh in US - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
6 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 51 lakh in US

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 08:28 AM IST

An auction house, namely LAMA, sold a pair of easy armchairs from Panjab University, Chandigarh, for ₹9.9 lakh; committee armchairs, also as a pair for ₹8.94 lakh; a daybed for ₹13.68 lakh; a set of four stools for ₹8.41 lakh; a desk and chair for ₹4.73 lakh; and a set of four stools from Panjab University for ₹5.26 lakh

As many as six heritage items from the city were auctioned for 51 lakh at Los Angeles, USA, on Tuesday.

At another auction held last month in Chicago, USA, seven heritage items from the city were auctioned for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.18 lakh. (HT file)
At another auction held last month in Chicago, USA, seven heritage items from the city were auctioned for 69.18 lakh. (HT file)

An auction house, namely LAMA, sold a pair of easy armchairs from Panjab University, Chandigarh, for 9.9 lakh; committee armchairs, also as a pair for 8.94 lakh; a daybed for 13.68 lakh; a set of four stools for 8.41 lakh; a desk and chair for 4.73 lakh; and a set of four stools from Panjab University for 5.26 lakh.

At another auction held last month in Chicago, USA, seven heritage items from the city were auctioned for 69.18 lakh.

In March, four heritage furniture items from Chandigarh went under the hammer for 23.46 lakh at an auction in Luxembourg. In January, two heritage chairs from Chandigarh were sold for 40 lakh at an auction in Paris.

