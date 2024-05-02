6 heritage items from Chandigarh sold for 51 lakh in US

As many as six heritage items from the city were auctioned for ₹51 lakh at Los Angeles, USA, on Tuesday. At another auction held last month in Chicago, USA, seven heritage items from the city were auctioned for ₹ 69.18 lakh. (HT file)

An auction house, namely LAMA, sold a pair of easy armchairs from Panjab University, Chandigarh, for ₹9.9 lakh; committee armchairs, also as a pair for ₹8.94 lakh; a daybed for ₹13.68 lakh; a set of four stools for ₹8.41 lakh; a desk and chair for ₹4.73 lakh; and a set of four stools from Panjab University for ₹5.26 lakh.

At another auction held last month in Chicago, USA, seven heritage items from the city were auctioned for ₹69.18 lakh.

In March, four heritage furniture items from Chandigarh went under the hammer for ₹23.46 lakh at an auction in Luxembourg. In January, two heritage chairs from Chandigarh were sold for ₹40 lakh at an auction in Paris.