6 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

At least six mobile phones were recovered in three separate cases from the inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking on Tuesday. .

Assistant superintendent of jail Sarup Chand said during checking, he nabbed an inmate, Ajit Singh of Swarn Singh Nagar, Amritsar, and recovered a mobile phone from his possession, while another mobile phone was found abandoned in the barrack.

In the second case, assistant superintendent of jail Suraj Mal nabbed two inmates— Gurmeet Singh and Surjit Singh— and recovered two mobile phones from their possession.

While in the third case, Mal nabbed Gurmeet Singh of Khanna and recovered a mobile phone from his possession, while another phone was found abandoned in the barrack.

The Division number 7 police lodged three separate FIRs under Sections 52 A (1) of the Prison Act against the accused.