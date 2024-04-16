6 months on, 7 child labour cases pending in Ludhiana

Efforts to combat child labour in the city have hit a roadblock as members of the district task force are “reluctant” to record statements for filing FIRs, leaving at least seven cases pending for the past six months. The District Task Force was established to combat child labour and rescue children working in shops, factories, and households. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Despite being aware of the issue, officials have failed to take necessary action. Gurjeet Singh Romana, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said that he had informed the then deputy commissioner Surabhi Mailk about the matter, but she was transferred before any action was initiated.

The District Task Force was established to combat child labour and rescue children working in shops, factories, and households. However, after receiving complaints, the task force is obligated to conduct raids and rescue the children as well as file FIRs against those employing them. Unfortunately, this crucial step is being neglected.

The issue came to light when the police department received reminders from the CWC about delays in filing FIRs. In response, the police claimed they had not received any statements for FIRs. Cases dating back to October 17, 2023, are still awaiting FIRs.

Romana emphasised that while employees from various departments and NGOs are part of the task force, it is the responsibility of labour department officials to record statements for FIRs.

He expressed concern over labour department officials avoiding this duty to evade court appearances, thereby undermining the purpose of combating child labour.

“They (labour department officials) are deliberately keeping themselves away from recording their statement to lodge an FIR to avoid going to court for further proceedings, which is defeating the purpose. I will take up the matter with the officials concerned and make the labour department officials record their statement,” said Romana.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Sawhney said that she will look into the matter and will issue directions to the officers concerned.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police have asked the CWC officials to file a written complaint to lodge the FIR.