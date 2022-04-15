60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, his father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.

On Wednesday night, they arrived in Lalru on a bus and alighted at the Dappar toll plaza on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway.

As they proceeded to cross the road near Gurpreet Dhaba at 9.15 pm, a Toyota Innova coming from Ambala hit his father, causing serious injuries. Kumar said his father was taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigating officer Onkar Singh said the accused car driver sped away from the scene, but was identified as Parminder Singh, a resident of Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali. “He has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, and will be arrested soon,” he added.