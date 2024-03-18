 610gm heroin recovered near border in Tarn Taran, 1 held - Hindustan Times
610gm heroin recovered near border in Tarn Taran, 1 held

ByAsian News International, Tarn Taran
Mar 18, 2024 06:04 AM IST

In a statement, the BSF said the troops on Sunday morning heard the sound of a suspected flying object and the subsequent dropping of a consignment in the border area of Tarn Taran district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 610 grams in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday.

A suspect was also apprehended in a follow-up operation, the y said.

“Around 5am, vigilant troops successfully recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 610 grams from a field adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a steel ring attached to it,” according to the statement.

“Following a detailed joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police around 7.15 am, a man hiding in a field near the narcotics recovery site was apprehended and is currently undergoing detailed questioning,” the statement said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 610gm heroin recovered near border in Tarn Taran, 1 held
