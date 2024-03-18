610gm heroin recovered near border in Tarn Taran, 1 held
In a statement, the BSF said the troops on Sunday morning heard the sound of a suspected flying object and the subsequent dropping of a consignment in the border area of Tarn Taran district.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 610 grams in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, officials said on Sunday.
A suspect was also apprehended in a follow-up operation, the y said.
“Around 5am, vigilant troops successfully recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 610 grams from a field adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a steel ring attached to it,” according to the statement.
“Following a detailed joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police around 7.15 am, a man hiding in a field near the narcotics recovery site was apprehended and is currently undergoing detailed questioning,” the statement said.