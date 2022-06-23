64-year-old woman falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

A motorcycle-borne man snatched the purse of a 64-year-old woman in Sector 41, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Neelam Bakshi, a resident of Sector 41, told the police that she had gone to the nearby market on Tuesday and parked her car near Samuel Dairy. While returning, as she was about to open the door of her car, a motorcyclist came from behind and snatched her purse carrying ₹500 in cash, a mobile phone and three debit cards.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station on her complaint. If proven, the charge carries a jail term up to 10 years.

Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area for clues about the accused, who according to the victim was wearing black clothes.