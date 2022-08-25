65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee on September 9
Running their businesses from city’s 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly.
With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee (TVC) — the authority for framing city’s street vending policies — on September 9.
Of the total 10,937 vendors registered with MC, only 3,833 vendors have been regularly paying their fee, which ranges between ₹300 and ₹2,000 as per nature of work.
The issue of non-payment of fees was raised in Tuesday’s MC General House meeting by Congress councillor Jasbir Singh. During the debate over the issue, several councillors alleged that even though the number of the street vendors had increased in the recent past, the fee collection had declined.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “All issues relating to street vendors will be taken up in the TVC meeting on September 9. Decision on further course of action against non-payment of fee and unauthorised street vendors will also be taken. Some vendors have raised complaints regarding the location of some sites. So, the committee will discuss the reassignment of sites as well.”
At the meeting, new sites, as specified by the UT chief architect, will also be allocated.
TVC constituted after 17 months
The UT local government department on Wednesday constituted the 12-member TVC, over 17 months after the last committee’s term ended in March 2021. The election for the new TVC was held in December last year.
Apart from the MC commissioner as the chairman, the other department representatives in the committee include SP (Traffic), SP, MC medical officer of health and UT chief architect. Five members are elected from among street vendors, including two women, and one representative each for minorities, SC/OBC and persons with disabilities. Besides, two RWA and NGO representatives are also part of the panel.
Hit-and-run accidents claim two lives in Mohali
A pedestrian and a woman riding a motorcycle were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali district on Tuesday evening. Police said the pedestrian, identified as a resident of Dhakoli, 20, Vipin Kumar, was crossing the road near the Baltana light point in Zirakpur, when a speeding car hit him and fled the spot. His father, Kamlesh Kumar, said they hailed from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and had come to Zirakpur a few months back.
Oustees quota plot allotment in Panchkula: Haryana CM orders FIR, recommends CBI probe
The Haryana government has ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) into the alleged irregularities in allotment of plots under oustees quota in Panchkula in 2014-15 and also recommended a CBI investigation. Ordering the registration of a criminal case and a reference for a CBI probe, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 19 also instructed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran administrator (HQ) to file an FIR in connection with the missing original file.
False implication in terror cases: Govt pays ₹14.85 lakh relief to Amritsar man
Amritsar: Following a local court order five months ago, the Punjab government paid ₹14.85 lakh to member of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation, Sarabjit Singh Verka, as compensation for illegitimately framing him in two terror cases. Punjab Police had framed Verka in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
DC orders probe into collapse of British-era Chakki rly bridge
Pathankot deputy commissioner Harbir Singh on Wednesday ordered a probe into the collapse of around a century-old British-era railway bridge over Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, amid the talk that the bridge has collapsed due to illegal mining on the riverbed and “the government did not take measures to stop it”. Upstream areas of the river witnessed heavy rainfall and cloudburst that caused repeated flash floods.
HC asks Punjab to probe how drug-related files went missing
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to investigate how files pertaining to orders passed by a trial court and high court in a drugs case went missing from official records in Ferozepur. The matter pertained to a drugs seizure case in which a first information report (FIR) was registered against one Balwinder Singh on February 19, 2016, at the Ferozepur Cantt police station.
