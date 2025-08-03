650 private Haryana hospitals to withdraw Ayushman Bharat services from August 7

Around 650-700 private hospitals in Haryana are set to withdraw from the Ayushman Bharat scheme starting August 7 due to pending dues of over ₹500 crore. Around 650-700 private hospitals in Haryana are set to withdraw from the Ayushman Bharat scheme starting August 7 due to pending dues of over ₹ 500 crore.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana claimed that despite multiple assurances from government officials, payments continue to be delayed, with some hospitals experiencing delays of up to 4-5 months.

Speaking to ANI, former president of Haryana IMA, Dr Ashok Mahajan said, “IMA Haryana does not want to withdraw Ayushman services; it is being forced to! Hospitals have bills running into crores and are unable to pay their doctors, staff and vendors. They are forced to take this step to prevent further losses. They seem to be funding this government scheme; they pay late, and deductions are made without any reason.”

“Nearly 650-700 private hospitals all over Haryana will withdraw services. Assurances are plenty, but payment is much less! After our protests, the government pays every 3-4 months and then waits for the next protest. Even after assurances from the highest offices in the state, our dues keep on piling up,” he added.

According to the letter written by IMA Haryana to the CEO Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, the scheme is facing several challenges. “Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a prestigious scheme of Prime Minister Narender Modiji, is facing recurrent problems in Haryana due to the apathy of the government itself. Time and again, we have been apprising officials of irregular payments, at times delayed by 4-5 months.” states the letter.

Earlier, a meeting was also held with the Haryana chief minister and other senior officials, but none of the assurances were fulfilled.