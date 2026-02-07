650th Guru Ravidas jayanti: Punjab govt kicks off year-long celebrations

The Punjab government on Friday formally launched year-long celebrations for the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, laying out the elaborate plans for religious, cultural and academic initiatives to be taken until February 20, 2027. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Manish Sisodia during the state-level function on the occasion of the 649th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas at Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur on Friday. (ANI photo)

The government plans to organise seminars, conferences, katha and kirtan programmes across the state, including sessions at universities, as part of the celebrations.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at Sri Khuralgarh Sahib in Hoshiarpur district before participating in the state-level celebrations marking the 649th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said following the teachings of the Guru, his government was committed to serving the people in an unbiased manner.

“To perpetuate the teachings and philosophy of Guru Ravidas Ji, the state government has established chairs at Panjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University to undertake research. A Guru Ravidas bani research centre is also coming up at Ballan in Jalandhar. Taking guidance from the Sant Samaj, we will organise a wide range of events to mark the 650th Parkash Purb of the Guru,” he said.

Mann also highlighted the state government’s commitment to preserving the Guru’s legacy through various infrastructure projects.

He said the Punjab government had completed a world-class Guru Ravidas Memorial at Khuralgarh Sahib at a cost of ₹148 crore, spread over nearly 12 acres, as a humble tribute to the Guru who spent nearly four years at this place. Drinking water facilities, including a tubewell and a 50,000-litre water tank, had been set up at the site at a cost of ₹80.64 lakh, the chief minister said.

Addressing the gathering, senior AAP leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia said it was a privilege to visit the sacred land of Khuralgarh, which bore the footprints of the great saint. He added that the Punjab government and the Aam Aadmi Party were following the very path shown by the Guru to ensure equal rights for all sections of society.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the CM had constituted a cabinet sub-committee for the year-long celebrations. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond and Punjab Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Jai Kishan Rori also attended the function.