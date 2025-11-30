65-year-old man dies in Ludhiana cycle factory fire

A 65-year-old man died in a major fire that broke out at a cycle manufacturing unit located in Industrial Area-B, near Pahwa hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Rajat Ram, who worked as the foreman at the unit. A 65-year-old man died in a major fire that broke out at a cycle manufacturing unit located in Industrial Area-B, near Pahwa hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Rajat Ram, who worked as the foreman at the unit. (Representational image)

The fire was reported at 7.10 pm at a four-storey building. Fire officials said they received an emergency call after a blast was heard inside the unit. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and it took nearly one-and-a-half hours to control the blaze.

According to fire department officials, it began with a blast in the factory’s boiler. The blast triggered a sudden fire, which quickly spread across the unit, engulfing machinery and stored material. As the fire intensified, nearby factory units were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. Workers present inside the building managed to run out safely.

Firefighter Rajinder Singh, who was part of the rescue operation, said, “The fire started at 7 pm and we managed to control it in an hour and a half. One person died on the spot. The rest of the workers were able to escape in time. The deceased, Rajat Ram, was the foreman of the factory.”

Balwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 6, said, “One person died on the spot. So far, we have no information about any injured persons. Further investigation is underway”.

Additional district fire officer Jaswinder Singh stated that the factory did not possess a mandatory fire safety certificate. He added that the department is examining the site to determine the exact cause of the explosion and assess possible safety lapses.